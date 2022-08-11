Comedic Twist On Romeo & Juliet Rosaline To Stream To Hulu On Oct. 14

20th Century Studios just had a fantastic weekend with Prey as it became one of the biggest Hulu releases that the studio has had so far. It's proof that there can be good movies that come out of streaming from 20th Century that doesn't feel like half-ass attempts and like a film that could have done just as well with a theatrical release. [Note: Disney, give Prey some sort of limited theatrical release, make it a double feature with the original or something to that effect, and thank me later]. There is another 20th Century direct to Hulu movie coming out in October, and that is Rosaline. We got the logo, first look images, a summary, and the release date of October 14th today.

Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare's classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo's recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Directed by Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes), the film also stars Sean Teale (Skins), with Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale). The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer), based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine, with Kaitlyn Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, and Emily Morris serving as executive producers. It will stream to Hulu on October 14th.