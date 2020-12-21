More Coming To America 2 News: Poster Released, Trailer Tomorrow

Coming To America 2 will debut its first trailer tomorrow, after last week's release of the first stills from the film. Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy the film will update us on what Akeem and Semmi have been up to for the last…32 years since the last film. A lot of what exactly we will see in Coming To America 2 is under wraps until tomorrow when we get our first look, but for now we have a new poster to look at, released this morning. You can see that down below. The film hits Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

I Still Cannot Believe That Coming To America 2 Is A Thing

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began." Here is what Eddie had to say about coming back to the Coming To America universe:

"My favorite part of reuniting with the cast of COMING TO AMERICA was making a movie that's as good as the first one. Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie, that's my favorite part.

"What I'm most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is. We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It's just a great picture and I'm excited to have audiences see it. This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it's been a while since we've had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now."