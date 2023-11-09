Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar, Trailer | Tagged: disney, Inside Out 2, pixar, trailer

Inside Out 2: First Poster, Teaser, And Images Show Off A New Emotion

The first poster, teaser trailer, and images for Inside Out 2 have been released. The film will be released in the summer of 2024.

Article Summary Inside Out 2 rolls out a first look with a poster, teaser trailer, and fresh images.

New emotion Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, shakes up the beloved emotion crew.

The sequel sees Riley tackle the tumultuous teen years, upending HQ once again.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 set to capture hearts in theaters Summer 2024.

When it comes to the best Pixar movies, Inside Out is usually up there in the top five, at least if not the top three, and with good reason. It's the kind of film that is pretty much perfect, and it will be an even harder one to follow up. So Inside Out 2 already has that much to do, but the film isn't going to just repeat what we saw in the last movie. This time, we are seeing the inevitable change that so many of us go through: becoming a teenager and all the emotions that come with that. The next Pixar movie was supposed to be Elio, but that recently got delayed, so now the next one on the docket is Inside Out 2, which will be out next summer. We got the first poster, teaser trailer, images, and our first look at one of the new emotions we'll meet in this film: Anxiety. Director Kelsey Mann explained in the press release with the new teaser, "Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters in Summer 2024.

