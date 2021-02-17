Cruella: The First Trailer for Disney's New Film is Finally Here

When it comes to Disney live-action prequels, there is a weird concept, and then there is Cruella. Of all the villains in the Disney mythos, she might be one of the worst in that her entire purpose is catching and skinning a bunch of dogs for their fur. That is really messed up, and we have to wonder if there is any amount of a tragic backstory that could possibly justify dog skinning, but here we are. We got a first look image at Cruella back in 2019, and now the movie is finally coming out this year. It currently has a late May release but whether or not it keeps that release or ends up going to a hybrid release remains to be seen. That will likely depend on how well Raya and the Last Dragon does with its hybrid release. Disney dropped the first poster yesterday and today we got a trailer that finally shows off what kind of movie this is going to be.

It still remains to be seen whether or not this movie is ultimately going to work and it's really surprising that Disney is putting this one in theaters after moving so many of their live-action remakes to Disney+. Perhaps they believe the cast will be enough to bring people to theaters? We'll have to see. As we said; it remains to be seen whether or not this movie ends up coming out in May because of the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021.