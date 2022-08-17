Crunchyroll Expo Unveils Slate of Anime Movies Streaming in August

The big news that came out of Crunchyroll Expo last weekend was the huge slate of anime movies coming to the Crunchyroll streaming service starting this August. To start, Katsuhiro Otomo's AKIRA and Makoto Shinkai's your name. will be launching on Crunchyroll this Thursday. Mamoru Hosoda's critically acclaimed catalog of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, and The Boy and the Beast will be heading to our service soon too.

New movies started launching on Crunchyroll last Thursday, August 11 and will continue to drop every Thursday through October. Other eagerly awaited titles include Afro Samurai: Resurrection starring Samuel L. Jackson, the storybook tale of Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish, the dramatic romance The Stranger by the Shore, and the sci-fi coming-of-age story Sing a Bit of Harmony, among many others, including those from popular anime franchises Free!, Fairy Tail, PSYCHO-PASS, Code Geass, and Black Butler.

Additionally, the blockbuster film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 will also be making its premiere on Crunchyroll starting on September 21. The prequel movie to the critically acclaimed anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN from TOHO Animation was released outside Japan and across the globe earlier this year. The film is based on JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami.

Crunchyroll Anime Movies in August

AUGUST 11

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish (Bones) – Directed by Kotaro Tamura

With dreams of diving abroad, Tsuneo gets a job assisting Josee, an artist whose imagination takes her far beyond her wheelchair. But when the tide turns against them, they push each other to places they never thought possible and inspire a love fit for a storybook.

The Stranger by the Shore (Studio Hibari) – Written and Directed by Akiyo Ohashi

After coming out to his parents, aspiring novelist Shun Hashimoto has no one to turn to until the day he meets high schooler Mio Chibana on the beach. The two instantly click—just before Mio has to leave for the mainland. Now three years later, Mio returns with a confession. But after all this time, will Shun feel the same?

Human Lost (Polygon Pictures) – Directed by Fuminori Kizaki

In 2036, a revolutionary medical treatment conquers death, but only for the rich. Yozo Oba makes a trip to see how they live but learns that life without death has awful side effects. Now he faces the monsters plaguing the world, including himself.

AUGUST 18

AKIRA (TMS Entertainment) – Original Story and Direction by Katsuhiro Otomo

In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda's friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control.

your name. (CoMix Wave Films) – Written and Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Mitsuha and Taki are two total strangers living completely different lives. But when Mitsuha makes a wish to leave her mountain town and for the bustling city of Tokyo, they become connected in a bizarre way. She dreams she is a boy living in Tokyo, while Taki dreams he is a girl from a rural town he's never been to. What does their newfound connection mean? And how will it bring them together?

AUGUST 25

Wolf Children (Studio Chizu) – Original Story and Direction by Mamoru Hosoda

Wolf Children is a staggeringly beautiful animated feature film from director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars). This epic cinematic achievement follows Hana, a woman who falls in love with a Wolf Man and gives birth to two half-human, half-wolf children. After the tragic death of her beloved, Hana seeks refuge in a rural town where she attempts to build a life for herself – and her children.

The Boy and the Beast (Studio Chizu) – Written and Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

The latest feature film from award-winning Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children): When Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, he's taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice.

Sing a Bit of Harmony (J.C. STAFF) – Original Story and Direction by Yasuhiro Yoshiura

Satomi is fine being alone until an AI named Shion joins her class with a song and a promise to make her happy. While Shion's musical numbers and princess gowns don't quite pass as human, her antics bring Satomi closer to four other classmates. Together, they make memories worth saving, but even our most precious data can be erased.

All these movies can be streamed on Crunchyroll's streaming service.