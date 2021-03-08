Daniel Dae Kim Details Technical Difficulties He Had Recording Raya

When it comes to Raya and the Last Dragon, everyone from the animators to the voice cast had to adapt once the stay home orders for COVID-19 kicked. There were certainly some bumps along the way, but this Friday, the movie finally came out. It's Disney's second attempt at putting a movie on premium access and in the box office. At the moment, it's the only movie that is going that route, but there could be more on the horizon depending on how quickly life returns to normal. During a virtual press conference, Daniel Dae Kim was asked about his character of Chief Beja and revealed that he had some technical difficulties trying to record his lines from home.

"It's really great, actually. I love the character a lot," Kim explained. "He's someone that I aspire to be. It's nice when you can really take a lot of pride in the person that you're playing. It was amazing actually being able to record from home because, living in Hawaii, any time I try and travel to go shoot something, it's at least five hours and sometimes eleven by plane. So, to be able to walk downstairs in my T-shirt and shorts was pretty great. Although I will have to say, it wasn't without hiccups. Carlos and Osnat and Don, you guys will all attest, in one of my very first sessions from home, most of his dialogue where he's talking about Kumandra and establishing a relationship with Raya went missing. We had put in a good half hour. I said half-hour last time, but something tells me it was more than that, wasn't it, Don?"

Directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall said that it was a lot more than the half-hour that Kim thought it was, probably closer to an hour of footage for Raya and the Last Dragon.

"Okay, so I recorded for an hour," Kim continued. "We did some great stuff. And at the end of the hour, we were supposed to upload our packets to Team Disney. And as I was uploading my packet, I realized that I had recorded none of that past hour. So this is what happens when you leave the recording and the technical stuff to the actors. So, we lost that hour, but I learned my lesson. And, it was kind of hassle-free the rest of the way."

So the next time you accidentally leave yourself on mute in a zoom conference, know that Hollywood productions like Raya and the Last Dragon were going through the same growing pains that the rest of us did when it comes to working from home.

