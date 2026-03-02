Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Goat, scream 7, Weekend Box Office

Scream 7 Scares Up A Weekend Box Office Victory

Ghostface returned to theaters over the weekend and ruled the box office, setting franchise records on the way to victory.

Article Summary Scream 7 broke franchise and February horror records with a huge $64.1 million weekend box office debut.

Surpassing all projections, Scream 7 is now Paramount’s biggest horror opening in history.

GOAT and Wuthering Heights hold second and third, while concert films fill out the weekend’s top five.

With mixed reviews, Scream 7 faces a likely steep drop as new titles like Hoppers and The Bride release soon.

Scream 7 took the top spot at the weekend box office as expected, but it way overperformed, setting records along the way. The three-day gross was $64.1 million, way above tracking that pegged it at $30-40 million. Our guess was $50 million, and we were even low. That is the best opening for the franchise, the highest opening for a horror film in February ever, and the highest horror opening in Paramount's history. Quite the week for them. Now, the "B-" CinemaScore and poor reviews might send this tumbling next weekend, but more about that later. For now, Scream 7 is on top of the world.

Scream 7 Ends February With A Bang

Second and third place stayed with holdovers GOAT and "Wuthering Heights". GOAT has now made more than the drama, as the animated film marches to $100 million domestically. Fourth and fifth place went to concert films of all things. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined- Live in Mexico City took in $3.7 million, while EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert went up 9% as it added a bunch of theaters from last week's soft opening and made $3.5 million. Not bad, and both pulled in decent numbers.

The weekend box office top five for February 27:

Scream 7- $64.1 million GOAT- $12 million "Wuthering Heights"- $6.9 million Twenty One Pilots: MTWEI- $3.7 million Epic- $3.5 million

This week, Warner Bros opens its next big film in 2026, as The Bride! opens wide. The film is already dividing those who have seen it, and it will not open at number one. Disney and Pixar should take the top spot next week, with Hoppers, the latest family film, aiming to make some early-spring money before Universal opens The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Also worth noting is the opening of the Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man. The chart should be shaken up pretty well next weekend, and I can see a big tumble for Scream 7 coming, around the -70% mark.

