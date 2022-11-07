Daniel Kaluuya Joins the Cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Earlier this year, we got to see fifteen minutes of some very rough animation from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and if those scenes are anything to go by, we are in for a treat. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best superhero and animated movies of all time [don't @ me], so it was always going to be hard for the sequel to live up to those expectations. So far, it does look like they will do their damnedest to ascend to those heights again. We already have many returning cast members, but we also have some new people joining as fan-favorite Spider-People from all over the Spider-Verse. Today, we got another addition; according to The Hollywood Reporter Daniel Kaluuya has joined the cast as Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk.

The character first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 3) #10 in November 2014, making him a relatively new addition to the comics universe. In 2014 Marvel did their massive Spider-Verse crossover series, and several characters that are now massive were created in that time period, including Spider-Gwen. Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel created Spider-Punk, and his appearance is fantastic.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Cast, Summary, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming exclusively to movie theaters on June 2, 2023. It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and stars Shameik Moore voices Morales, starring alongside Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman.