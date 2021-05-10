Dave Bautista Likely Won't Return After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to be the first Marvel movie out of the gate going into Phase 4. Then a bunch of internet weirdos decided that they wanted to get James Gunn fired, and the movie was put on the backburner indefinitely. This lead to Warner Bros. hiring Gunn for The Suicide Squad and Disney eventually bringing Gunn back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We haven't heard that much about Gunn's latest Marvel movie since he was brought back since Gunn was hard at work on The Suicide Squad and later the Peacemaker show for HBO Max. Last week, Marvel released a hype video for their next string of movie releases, and with it, we got the logo for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a release date of May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Could Be The Last Hurray

Dave Bautista responded to an article saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be the last time we see Drax, and he said that wasn't the last time we'll see the character, but that likely will be the last time we see him playing it. According to Bautista, he'll be 54, and everything will "start sagging any second now."

Drax isn't going anywhere. He just won't be played by this dude! 🤷🏻‍♂️by the time G3 comes out I'll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! 😱 im expecting everything to start sagging any second now. 😂 https://t.co/eRJR6ZPtE2 — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 8, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn then quote retweeted Bautista's post saying that there is no Drax without Bautista, and he thinks there is no Drax without him. Gunn went on to say to a fan that said characters could be recast, and Gunn agreed but said that "I would recast many actors without batting an eye. But I wouldn't recast Drax, that simple."

There's no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU's Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I'm concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

Finally, Gunn went on to say that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is likely the last movie he will direct, but that will say, "never say never" but that "Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians' story I started telling back with Vol 1." That isn't really that surprising since Gunn is one of those directors that all the studios want to get their hands on.

Me? Never say never but I see Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians' story I started telling back with Vol 1. https://t.co/q6iuqWoSgQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

The next outing we have for Gunn is The Suicide Squad this August, and the hype is very much real when it comes to that one. DC and Warner Bros. must like what they see because they have already greenlit that Peacemaker show as well. Finally, we'll likely see Gunn close the book on his corner of the Marvel universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 4, 2023.