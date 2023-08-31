Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Stan Lee, TV | Tagged: Amy Ratcliffe, Anthony Breznican, Marvel Cinematic Universe, mcu, Rebecca Theodore-Vachon

How Many Mistakes Will You See in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

Marvel is to publish The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon.

Recently, Bleeding Cool has spent some time reviewing the move from Marvel Comics to Marvel Studios. It's time. In October, Marvel Comics will publish Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. Which will officially and in canon establish, season by season, year by year, the timeline of the MCU. It will presumably address Spider-Man Homecoming's "eight years later" moment, how Arnim Zola could turn Bucky into the Winter Soldier after he had been captured, and maybe even how Ant-Man could be hotwiring the van and fighting as Giant Man simultaneously in Endgame. Or maybe not…

But more importantly, will it enable you to find any of their errors in time for the paperback version in 2024? Marvel Comics and Stan Lee used to call it a No-Prize, where people would point out errors, and they would print them in the back of the comic books. And occasionally, "fix it for the trade." Might such a thing happen now?

Anthony Breznican is the Senior Hollywood Correspondent for Vanity Fair, Amy Ratcliffe is the author of Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy and cohosts the Lattes with Leia podcast, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon is the entertainment columnist at TheUrbanDaily.

Become a master of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The MCU is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why. Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf.

So… basically all the Marvel Studios movies and the Disney+ TV stuff but nothing before that? Sorry, Agents Of Shield, Agent Carter, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders, Runaways, Cloak And Dagger, it turns out that not everything is connected, even if you actually had crossovers… here's a preview of Spring 2008 and Spring 2015… as well as The Hulk through the ages.

