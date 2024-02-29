Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Director on Godzilla's Origin

The director of Godzilla Minus One is revealing the one scene that didn't make the cut, and the reason it didn't end up in the film.

Article Summary Director Takashi Yamazaki discusses the omitted scene from Godzilla Minus One.

The cut scene would have showcased Godzilla's origin story on Odo Island.

Yamazaki was unable to shoot additional footage due to production constraints.

Potential future films may explore the director's vision for Godzilla's origins.

Although the film was released in 2023, Toho's recent kaiju flick Godzilla Minus One has remained a hot topic in 2024, with awards-season buzz, theatrical re-releases, critical acclaim, and even a black-and-white cut to showcase the absolute scope of its power. Because Godzilla simply can't be defeated. And while the new film has earned rave reviews due to its visionary filmmaker (with its director also nabbing script credits and a visual effects lead role), even a director of this caliber can experience uncertainty when establishing a final cut.

Now, the film's mastermind is revealing that just as the film had wrapped, he began to envision a new scene that wouldn't ever get the chance to come to life.

Godzilla Minus One Almost Explored His Less-Powerful Origin Story

During a recent Godzilla Minus One screening accompanied by a Q&A panel from Collider, filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki divulged that the popular film almost included a scene that would have featured Odo Island (a fictional location where Godzilla was initially sighted) and a less mature version of Godzilla before his feared power-up in the film. Yamazaki explains to the audience, "There was one scene, however, on Odo Island in the beginning when Shikishima lands I had a scene in my mind I thought of it after we were done with production," he then went on to explain, "so, unfortunately, they wouldn't let me shoot pick-ups."

With there being extensive conversations about Yamazaki's desire to revisit the franchise with another movie, perhaps a separate Godzilla origin story would allow the director a chance to bring that concept to fruition. Or, if we're actually getting a proper sequel to Godzilla Minus One in the future, this could be a perfect way to revisit his idea while keeping the first film's story completely unchanged. Either way, fans are winning!

Do you think Yamazaki's deleted scene would have been a good fit for the film?

