DC League Of Super-Pets Cast: Reeves, Hart, Krasinski, Bayer & More

DC League of Super-Pets already has Dwayne Johnson in the fold, and now we know the rest of the all-star voice cast who will join him. Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne have all been cast in the film. Roles were not revealed except for Kevin Hart, who will be playing Ace the Bat-Hound. Johnson will voice Krypto. Writer-director Jared Stern is behind the film, from Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group. Sam Levine is co-director. Patricia Hicks, Stern and Seven Bucks' Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. Deadline had the news.

DC League of Super-Pets Could Be Huge

Dwayne Johnson announced the cast on his Instagram this afternoon, posting the following: "Ladies, gents, and children of ALL AGES, it's my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star-studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains! Our @sevenbucksprods has again partnered with @dccomics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN around the world. @kevinhart4real @vanessabayer @johnkrasinski @diegoluna_ @natashalyonne and Keanu Reeves! The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change #SUPERPETS #DC #SevenBucks MAY 20th 2022." The first teaser for the film is below, featuring some familiar music.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS Teaser (2022) Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BI477P1U6c)

I have been waiting my whole life for a really cool Krypto, well, anything as well, so this is such great news. We hadn't heard anything about this project in quite some time, but Warner Bros. must really believe in it to get Dwayne Johnson and give it a theatrical run. DC League of Super-Pets will open on May 20th, 2022, so right before Memorial Day. You don't put films that you think will bomb in that slot, and reportedly the studio is super impressed with what they have seen of it. You can bet we will have more on this one as we find it out.