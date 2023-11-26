Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, hugh jackman, marvel, Marvel Studios, ryan reynolds

Deadpool 3 Has Resumed Production After Recent Release Date Delay

Production on Deadpool 3 has resumed now that studios have decided actors and writers are worth paying livable wages.

Article Summary Deadpool 3 production is back on track after wage strikes resolution.

Marvel exec Wendy Jacobson hints at a thankful return to set on Instagram.

Release date set for July 26, 2024, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Film carries MCU hopes after a spate of box office underperformances.

Now that studios like Disney have finally decided that actors and writers are worth paying livable wages to and the strikes have ended, productions have quickly jumped on the chance to get back to work. There are a lot of films stuck in weird places where they have to get a significant amount of work done very quickly to meet the 2024 release date they were given, and even though most early 2024 projects that weren't finished before the strikes have been delayed at least a couple of months, these next couple of weeks before Christmas will be crunch time. We have seen several get back off the ground again, from whole productions restarting to actors returning to the recording booth for animated films. Now Deadpool 3, a film whose set was heavily leaked before the strike, has also resumed production.

Marvel Studios executive Wendy Jacobson shared what she was thankful for the other day on her Instagram and said, "This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for the gifts of being back at work and watching the sun rise from set today. Speaking of gifts, these icons return to the big screen JULY 26, 2024." The post had a picture of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their respective costumes for Deadpool 3.

Jackman also shared a selfie last week featuring some mutton chops with the caption, "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," referring to Wolverine's iconic facial hair. Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2023. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 24, 2023, will be.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!