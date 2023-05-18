Deadpool 3: Brianna Hildebrand And Shioli Kutsuna Set To Return Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are set to represe their roles as queer couple Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio in Deadpool 3.

It looks like we are getting back some awesome lesbians for Deadpool 3. When it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation in superhero comics, things were still a little on the sparse side back in 2018 when Deadpool 2 came out. That's why the pairing of Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio respectively felt like such a breath of fresh air. They were together, and the movie didn't make a big deal out of it aside from some tense moments that led to Wade making a well-deserved crack at Fox and Friends.

Since then, we've seen other examples of low-key representation that exists and isn't made a central part of the story, including moments in Eternals and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, what makes Negasonic and Yukio different are their ages; it's important for queer people, especially queer kids, to see queer kids on screen, being themselves, and being accepted. You don't have to wait until you're an adult to come out of the closet and live your best life. So it's absolutely fantastic that Deadline has confirmed that Hildebrand and Kutsuna are the latest returning cast members to join Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, and Rob Delaney, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, and Colossus, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to start production in May 2023 and is set to come out on November 8, 2024.