Dune: Part Two Hits Digital April 16th, 4K Blu-ray On May 14th

Dune: Part Two is coming to digital services for rent and purchase next week, and 4K Blu-ray on May 14th so fans can watch it over and over.

Dune: Part Two is the biggest movie of the year so far, and now you can enjoy it at home. The film will hit digital services to rent and own next week on April 16th, followed by a 4K Blu-ray release on May 14th. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and many more, it is the number one film at the box office so far in 2024, grossing $665 million worldwide so far. Below are the covers for the 4K release and the Steelbook release.

Dune: Part Two 4K Blu-ray Release Details

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Here is the list of special features coming on the disc, over an hour:

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New "Thopter"

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

The film is still in theaters and just extended its IMAX run as of yesterday. A third film is in development as well.

