Lilo & Stitch: New International Poster And 2 HQ Images Released

Disney has released a new international poster and two high-quality images from Lilo & Stitch, the next live-action remake, which hits theaters next month.

May is shaping up to be a massive month at the box office, and while all eyes might be on Thunderbolts* and its opening weekend at the beginning of the month, the end is shaping up to be just as interesting. We have the last(?) Mission: Impossible film is going head-to-head with a Disney live-action remake. In 2019, that would have seemed like a big deal, but right now, it feels like Mission: Impossible has an easy win here. However, no one should count Disney out completely. For a hot minute, it seemed like Mufasa: The Lion King might underperform, and that movie ended up doing well. While Snow White is a whole thing, the fan reactions to what we've seen from Lilo & Stitch so far are trending more positively than pretty much anything Disney released trying to promote Snow White. They are going to start pushing this one hard in a couple of weeks because it sort of feels like if this one flops, the Disney live-action remake thing might be slowing down or ending, but if it succeeds? Well, we'll see. For now, we have a new international poster sourced from the always lovely people at IMP Awards and two more high-quality images.

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

