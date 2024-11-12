Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Billy Bryk, finn wolfhard, Idle Hands, jason reitman, sony

Idle hands Remake On The Way From Jason Reitman, Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk will write a remake of the 90s horror comedy Idle Hands for Sony, with Jason Reitman producing.

Article Summary Jason Reitman teams up with Finn Wolfhard for an Idle Hands remake at Sony.

Wolfhard and Billy Bryk will pen the script, with directing roles under consideration.

The original 1999 film, which flopped, later became a cult classic on disc and rentals.

Fans eagerly await a fresh take on the horror comedy with potential star power.

Idle Hands was a horror comedy released in 1999 that starred Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, Jessica Alba, Vivica A. Fox, and Jack Noseworthy. It was a huge failure at the time at the box office, though my friends and I saw it and had a great time. It has since found its audience on disc and became a huge hit on the rental circuit, as well as a popular midnight movie. Variety reports that Jason Reitman is attached to produce a remake of the film for Sony, teaming with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Finn Wolfhard. Wolfhard and Billy Bryk will write the script, and they are "being eyed" to direct the film as well, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. My guess is they both star as well as they did with their Toronto Film Festival hit Hell of a Summer, which NEON purchased for a summer 2025 release.

Idle Hands, But Make It Modern

Here is the synopsis for the original Idle Hands: When slacker teen Anton Tobias (Devon Sawa) has his right hand possessed by a demonic force, he finds that his life gets a lot more interesting. While Anton himself is an amiable guy, his hand proves to be an appendage of death, killing his two best buddies, Pnub (Elden Henson) and Mick (Seth Green), who return to life as wisecracking zombies. In addition to murdering those closest to him, Anton's evil hand significantly hinders his chances with his lovely neighbor Molly (Jessica Alba).

I can totally see this happening. While that original film has fans, no sacred cow is being slaughtered here. This is one instance where a remake might be able to improve on the original, and Wolfhard is setting himself up to be a force in the comedy landscape post-Stranger Things. We need a strong return for the teen comedy; frankly, theaters also need it. This has home run written all over it.

