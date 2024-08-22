Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Logan Co-Writer On The Opening Scene

Logan co-writer Michael Green says he was forewarned about the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine but felt it was "nothing but complimentary."

When it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine for the third Deadpool movie, people were worried that the film would undermine the frankly perfect ending that Jackman and his version of the character got at the end of Logan. It's very rare that comic book characters get definitive endings, and this felt like one, leaving large portions of the audience crying. Even Kevin Feige was concerned when the idea was being floated around, and in the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, people kept reassuring everyone that they weren't going to undo or not honor that ending. That was the narrative right up until the beginning of the film when Wade turned to the camera, said they were not, in fact, going to honor Logan in any way, dug up the metal corpse of Wolverine, and used him as a shield and/or weapon against the TVA to the tune of 'Bye Bye Bye' by NSYNC. It's one hell of a cold opening for a superhero movie and certainly sets the tone for what will come. Logan co-writer Michael Green was recently asked by IGN (via Deadline) what he thought about that beginning, and he had nothing but good things to say.

"People had warned me ahead of time, 'Uh, I don't know how you're gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],'" he said. "I'm like, 'I think I know what's gonna happen.' And I did not know! I didn't know they were gonna go that far. … "You weren't meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of Logan as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary."

Green said he was more relieved that the film didn't take any cheap shots at him and 2011's Green Lantern but noted that "[Deadpool & Wolverine was] such a good time. I mean, when we saw it in a full theater, people went bananas to everything. It's great. It's a great franchise, like, more, please!" The ironic thing is that, at its core, Deadpool & Wolverine had nothing but love for the Fox era of superhero films even as it danced the corpse of the most beloved entry. So, while they might have taken that shot at Logan at the beginning, the rest of the film shows that it was quite literally dancing with a metal corpse but with so much love — which is very on-brand for Wade.

