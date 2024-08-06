Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy On That Henry Cavill Cameo

Fans were surprised to see Henry Cavill appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Wolverine variant, and director Shawn Levy explains how it came about.

Article Summary Henry Cavill's surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Wolverine variant explained by director Shawn Levy.

Levy reveals that Cavill's cameo idea came from Ryan Reynolds and was quickly embraced by all involved.

Cavill's playful reference to his Justice League mustache highlights the light-hearted fun of the cameo.

Deadpool & Wolverine gave Cavill a chance to humorously move on from his contentious DC Universe tenure.

There were a lot of really fun cameos throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, with some being more out of left field than others. Some were a little more expected, like Chris Evans returning as Johnny Storm or how we knew Jennifer Garner was in the film as Elektra months ago. Others were more surprising, but one that probably took fans the most by surprise was when Henry Cavill showed up as one of the versions of Logan when Wade goes on a walkabout through the multiverse to find a version of Wolverine to drag back to his timeline. Cavill and his time within the DC Universe has been contentious, to say the least, and now that it appears his time within the universe has truly come to an end thanks to a failed powerplay by Dwayne Johson during the release of Black Adam, everyone has gotten to the making fun of it part of the game. Cavill posted a picture of himself in the film referencing his infamous mustache in the reshoots for Justice League.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has been making the rounds talking about all of the different cameos and how they came to be. The most common story is, "I texted this person, and they said 'yes right away,'" coming from everyone involved. Cavill was no different, as Levy explained to Variety that the idea came from Ryan Reynolds.

"If we're going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the Cavillerine, which Ryan coined," Levy explained. "I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said "yes" right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he's appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero."

Cavill is moving on from his superhero roots and onto other things like the new Warhammer adaptation and new Highland film, so this could be the last time we see him in this sort of comic book movie for a while. While everything that went down with DC was probably a sore spot for many people involved, it's nice to see that Deadpool & Wolverine allowed Cavill and others to laugh at a mishandled situation, to say the least.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

