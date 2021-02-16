Justice League Producer Explains What The Snyder Cut Could Have Been

Before we had any movement on the choice to move forward with Zack Snyder's full-fledged adaptation of the 2017 Justice League film, we could have had a very different — less involved final product.

Now that we know we're getting a much more elaborate project from Snyder (Justice League: The Snyder Cut is divided into four parts for HBO Max), Justice League producer Deborah Snyder has spoken up about what could have been. In a recent interview with the LightCast podcast, Snyder opens up about WB's initial plans, stating, "When they approached us we had to come up with an idea of what it was because originally [the studio was] like, 'You can just put the cut [out] just the way it is,'" Snyder explained the director's perception of events, adding, "Zack's like, 'No.' It's like a mish-mosh. The music we can't use. If I'm going to do this, I'm going to do it the right way, or it's not going to be the right way,'"

Obviously, Snyder was fortunate enough to pull off a deal to revisit the DC superhero team-up film, which he required to be done with a very particular set of ideas. The film's producer elaborated, "But to figure out in secret because we didn't know if it was going to be real. But just to figure out the costs of the visual effects, and we were doing this kind of on our own, so we could put together a presentation that we could go to the studio with, and a big part of the presentation was the fans and what that represented to them. I wish it had taken them less time because then we wouldn't be so under the gun to get it done; it still took them months to kind of figure it out."

Considering the rocky cinematic transitions for the WB/DC slate, this will give outspoken fans a chance to revisit the film — but this time without the combination of two different directors trying to merge two different styles into one.