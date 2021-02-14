A New Trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League is Finally Here

For Snyderbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of Zack Snyder, the long and arduous wait is finally (almost) over. The trailer for The Snyder Cut of Justice League, a version of the failed 2017 film that restores Zack Snyder's Vision of a DCEU in which people are "living a f**king dream world" if they don't believe superheroes commit atrocities. You can watch it below.

Zack Snyder was forced to leave Justice League before filming was complete due to a personal tragedy. Warner Bros. promised to stay true to Snyder's vision and brought on alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon (and boy were we right about that) to finish the film. But instead of respecting what Snyder had created, Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah." As a result, Justice League flopped at the box office, causing DC Films president Jon Berg to play the ultimate price.

But Snyderbronies were not about to stand quietly by while their hero's vision was wrecked and the DCU turned into a bright and colorful place. They took to the streets of Burbank and the tweets of Twitter in protest of this great injustice. Many mocked the Snyderbronies for daring to believe that the Snyder Cut existed and that they could actually convince a global entertainment conglomerate to release it, especially since that exact sense of unwavering optimism is the exact opposite of everything Zack Snyder's vision stands for.

But it's the Synderbronies who have the last laugh, as a global pandemic struck and forced Warner Bros to rethink their bottom line. With the ailing HBO Max streaming service in dire need of subscribers, suddenly, releasing the Snyder Cut didn't seem like so bad an idea after all. And now, to make the whole thing totally real, you can watch a trailer for the movie below.

The Snyder Cut will be released on March 18th.