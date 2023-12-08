Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune, dune: part two, legendary, Warner Bros, warner bros discovery

Denis Villeneuve Says Dune: Part Two "Is Much Better Than Part One"

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve says that, for him, "this film is much better than Part One."

While Dune might have been an excellent film, it was the first half of a two-parter. The issue is that part one will always be a ton of setup because it has to be; you don't have a lot of conclusions at the 50% mark of a book, so most movies that are split like this are awkwardly paced, and the first one tends to be the weaker of the two simply because of the structure. It turns out that director Denis Villeneuve is self-aware enough to know that Part One of Dune is the weaker one compared to Dune: Part Two and that the second film is the stronger of the two. He outright said that while doing a press conference with the Korean press (via Variety), he even went into why he is happier with this film than the first one.

"For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve said. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

Dune was a hard film to criticize because whether or not that film ultimately works will depend heavily on whether they can stick the landing with Dune: Part Two. It's not a bad thing, and in many ways, it forces you to look at a film from a different angle, but it does mean that we've been waiting to see if Dune as an adaptation will actually work since the moment the first film was released. Now, as we head into 2024 and the release date for the second part creeps closer, that will be the definitive moment for these two movies.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

