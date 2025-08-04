Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged:

Greenland 2: Migration Snags A January 2026 Release Date

Lionsgate has officially dated Greenland 2: Migration for January 2026. This sequel to the 2020 disaster film will star Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and others.

Article Summary Greenland 2: Migration is set to premiere in theaters on January 9, 2026, according to Lionsgate.

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin return as the Garrity family in this highly anticipated disaster movie sequel.

The film follows the family as they journey through a post-apocalyptic world after a devastating comet strike.

Original film Greenland overcame pandemic delays, finding box office success and strong digital viewership in 2020.

If there is one thing that Lionsgate knows for sure, it's that a possibly mediocre Gerard Butler-led action film released in January is the best way to kick off a new year. It basically happens every January, and while these movies aren't massive blockbusters or critical smash hits, they tend to bring in people for what could be their first movie of the new year, and they walk away relatively pleased with the experience. We are getting another one this January as the studio has confirmed that the sequel to 2020's Greenland has officially been dated for January 9, 2026. The film takes the release date from Mutiny, which has moved from January 2026 to summer 2026.

Greenland 2: Migration is the official title. It will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie.

Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!