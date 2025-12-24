Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies, Pixar, Searchlight | Tagged: gatto, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the dog stars

Disney Shifts Release Dates For Ready Or Not 2, Pixar's Gatto, & More

Disney has shifted the release dates of films like Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Pixar's Gatto, and Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars.

Article Summary Disney announces new release dates for Ready or Not 2, Pixar's Gatto, and Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars.

Ready or Not 2 moves up to March 27, 2026, now sandwiched between major genre releases.

Pixar's Gatto shifts from a summer debut to March 5, 2027, following Hopper's spring strategy.

Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars slides to August 28, 2026, ahead of the fall film festival season.

As the year comes to an end, Disney is shifting the release dates of a few of its 2026 and 2027 releases, according to Deadline. This isn't that surprising since a good portion of the big-budget films have had their release dates confirmed for the next year, so you're able to see what is opening around you and what your competition might be. Some of the early reactions might be off, and now you have a pretty good idea of what will connect with audiences and what won't. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is moving up two weeks from April 10, 2026, to March 27, 2026. The film is now opening the week after Project Hail Mary and the week before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. However, the real competition is going to come from They Will Kill You, a New Line and Warner Bros horror movie.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Summary: Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 27, 2026.

The other big shift that Disney is confirmed is the release date of a 2027 Pixar movie. We learned about Gatto at the Annecy International Film Festival over the summer. From the filmmaking team behind Luca, director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren, "the new film returns to Italy, this time to Venice, where after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city, a black cat named Nero begins to question whether he's lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first."

Initially, it was slated for a June 18, 2027, release, but it has been moved up to March 5, 2027. A Pixar movie in March isn't uncommon at all. Hopper's next year is getting that treatment, but Gatto is the second original Pixar movie to get the boot from prime summer to the early spring. We can hope that this isn't a pattern where they put the original films in a place where they might not succeed as well as they could have, thus fulfilling a self-imposed prophecy that people don't want original IP from Pixar anymore.

Finally, Disney shifted a few more films that we only have limited information on. The Dog Stars, the new film from director Ridley Scott, which stars Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Margaret Qualley, and Benedict Wong, has moved from March 27, 2026, to August 28, 2026. It's before all the major film festivals, such as Venice, Telluride, and Toronto, which don't start until September. It's a bit of a weird time to release a movie from Scott, but maybe they see this one as more of a crowd-pleaser than an awards contender. The current summary is: "In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife."

Disney bookmarks release dates without saying what is on them, and occasionally, we get more of those added, and sometimes they remove them. In this case, they have reportedly dropped September 11 and November 6 in 2026, and they moved the March 5, 2027 release to June 18, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!