Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Trailer & Poster Debuted This Morning

The full trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come dropped this morning, along with the first poster. It opens in theaters next spring.

Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton lead a stacked cast in the next horror-thriller installment.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return, promising even crazier stakes than the first film.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come opens in theaters April 10, setting up a must-watch for genre fans.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come promised a new trailer this morning, and they delivered. The cast for the new film includes Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It is again directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, from a script by Gary Busick and Christopher Murphy. Less a sequel and more of a continuation of the events of the first film, once again, Weaving has to survive the night, this time against killers from all of the most powerful families in the world, only this time she is not alone, as her sister (Newton) joins her.

Ready or Not 2 Turns The Dial To 11

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

I am still not ready to say that this movie should have been made, but boy, does it look fun. So many people I enjoy are in this cast, and I have liked more than I haven't from Radio Silence. Newton and Weaving playing off each other for an entire film is too enticing to resist. I really hate that they changed the title, though. They should have kept it as Ready or Not: Here I Come. Or, if you plan to change it, just make it Ready or Not 2. The one they chose is unnecessarily confusing. Regardless, I will be there with bells on opening day.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will open in theaters on April 10.

