Disney's Aladdin Had To Apologize to Longtime Companion Abu For This

Aladdin is an all-time classic that has permeated culture and generations with its story and music. Want to know how I know? I overheard someone signing "I can show you the world" in Target today. And that's true! We were in separate aisles, and all of a sudden, it was as if Aladdin himself was pulling up to a Jasmine shopping in the protein bar section. All of that aside, Aladdin is an unforgettable journey that I remember as a childhood favorite that has now become a generational bridge between loving parents wanting to connect with their kids. Let's take a look at a series of special behind-the-scenes animation drawings featuring Aladdin and his companion, Abu.

"I'm sorry Abu. I made a mess of everything. Somehow, I gotta go back and set things right." Aladdin trudges through the snow, sheltering his pet monkey, in this dramatic scene from Disney's epic retelling of the classic "Arabian Nights" tale of Aladdin and the Genie of the Lamp. These are 16 field roughs of Aladdin and Abu, drawn in graphite; image sizes are approximately 3" x 5" for drawing 45 (numbered in the upper right); 2.75" x 4.5" for drawing 63; and 3" x 4" for drawing 65. As there were NO painted cels used in the production of this film, drawings like these are especially important and desirable. Each sheet included Disney printed copyright verbiage along the bottom peghole area. Condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Disney fans can bring this awesome piece of behind-the-scenes Aladdin memorabilia home today. All you have to do is head over to Heritage Auctions now to stake your claim for this superb piece. You won't need a genie's wish to bring this home — all you will need is dedication and a swift click of the mouse. Best of luck!

