The Collector Director Offers Update on Current Collector 3 Status

The Collector franchise certainly pulls no punches as far as horror goes – often delving into some of the most visceral, uncomfortable levels of brutality for two films now. The first film (The Collector) was released theatrically back in 2009, on a small budget of $3 million, with a $10 million turnout at the box office to primarily negative reviews with its own stable cult following.

Three years later, the film still managed to earn itself a sequel titled The Collection, expanding its ambitions and plot with an increased budget of $10 million, only managing to make just under its budget back. Since then, there have been discussions about expanding the franchise with a third chapter, but at this point, it's been over 10 years since The Collection, leaving many uncertain if a third could happen. Now, the film's original writer and director, Marcus Dunstan, is suggesting that there's a twinge of hope for fans that a third entry could still be in the works. Well, maybe.

Dunstan exclusively explained to Screen Rant, "You know, I wouldn't waste anyone's hopes, especially my own, and we've got hope. Here's what's great, there are folks working on getting that back, and it's just taken a long time. It's been slow, and I think there's a lot of things to untangle, but we're going to use our time to hope that it all works out because we got a chance. The coolest thing is you don't know all the time if, when you get out, this lofty goal will work. So it's like, there's no reason to do another one unless it can be the best one. Then, man, we get this tease back after going like, 'Holy cow!' We never stopped talking and thinking in this universe, and it was like, 'Okay, there's something here that I would fall on the sword for every day,' and I love that; that felt right. So that also keeps my hopes way high; I'm dreaming for it. I want to do that; I think that would be great."

For those of you who are familiar with the bloody and brutal franchise, would you like to see a possible third film down the line?