Jordan Peele, Lee Cronin Have New Horror Films On The Way

Two modern and exciting horror voices have announced their next film's will debut in 2026, Jordan Peele and Lee Cronin.

Article Summary Jordan Peele sets new film release for October 23rd, 2026, in time for Halloween.

Peele's upcoming movie was delayed from its original Christmas 2024 date.

Lee Cronin's next horror hit arrives April 17th, 2026, with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

Both directors ride the success of past hits, with films releasing within six months of each other.

Jordan Peele has announced the release date for his next film. The masses will flock to theaters on October 23rd, 2026. Yep, we have to wait two whole years, but this one will be released in time for Halloween that year, so maybe that is a bit of a clue of what we may be in for. Nothing else is known about the project, as is always the case for Peele's films. We know Universal will distribute…and that is it. This is Peele's fourth feature film after the critical and commercial success of Get Out, Us, and Nope. The film was delayed from its original release date of Christmas 2024.

Jordan Peele, Lee Cronin Leading The New Horror Charge

Jordan Peele is not the only heavyweight horror director who announced a new project. Lee Cronin, who found huge success with Evil Dead Rise last year, will release his next film on April 17th, 2026. This will be the first film released from the combination of Blumhouse and Atomic Monster since the two powerhouses combined. New Line is involved, and Warner Bros. will distribute. James Wan and Jason Blum are the producers of the film. Cronin is one of the most exciting voices in horror, having broken on the scene with his 2019 film The Hole In The Ground. From that, he bagged the Evil Dead gig, and WB believed in the movie so much that it went from a Max exclusive to theaters, which was the correct call, as it banked over $150 million at the box office. Deadline had the news of that project.

Jordan Peele and Lee Cronin are two of the most exciting directors in the genre, and for them to both be releasing films within six months of each other…what more can horror fans ask for in 2026? As we learn more about each project, we will bring you the news for sure.

