Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney's snow white

Disney's Snow White: New HQ Image Has Been Released

A new high-quality image from Disney's Snow White has been released, and this one features Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

Article Summary New image from Disney's Snow White reveals Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

Disney live-action remakes face uncertain interest after mixed reactions and fluctuating box office numbers.

Despite potential flops, many Disney films remain in development due to high cancellation costs.

Mufasa: The Lion King out now; focus shifts to Disney's Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World.

The question as to whether or not anyone is still interested in Disney live-action remakes is probably going to be answered in March. Before the pandemic, you would have assumed the answer was "yes," but it seems that these Disney films are something that didn't make it through quarantine. Or at least that's what the box office numbers seem to be indicating. The early reactions to the footage for Disney's Snow White have also been incredibly mixed, with people comparing the costume to the one we saw in Once Upon A Time so many years ago and how ABC costume's department might have gotten a bigger and better budget. The problem is that so many of these films are already in varying forms of development, so even if this film flops, we will get a couple more because canceling is more expensive than releasing the film. Now that Mufasa: The Lion King is out, Disney will likely focus on giving some of the Searchlight titles some marketing love and move on to Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White. We got a new image today, and this one features Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!