Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: BTS Shooting in Svalbard

Paramount released a BTS featurette for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning that spotlights the harsh conditions of filming in Svalbard.

The marketing for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to almost exclusively focus on the stunts and how the film was made instead of anything related to the plot. It's kind of cool while also amusing in the sense that people seem to think the story isn't the reason people are showing up to these films. Whether or not that's true is up in the air, and perhaps focusing on the "how" for this film is smart considering it is, at the end of the day, a direct sequel to a film that was mediocre compared to previous entries. Instead of focusing on a specific stunt, this behind-the-scenes featurette focuses on what it was like filming in the harsh conditions in Svalbard. When you see the actors in these scenes and they appear to be freezing their asses off, it's because they are freezing their asses off.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

