Another Simple Favor: Prime Releases 11 New Character Posters

Prime Video has released eleven new character posters for Another Simple Favor, which will be released on Prime on May 1st.

The film debuted at SXSW with mixed reactions, echoing the original's slow start.

Expect intrigue and standout fashion, as Emily flaunts bold styles post-prison.

The sequel showcases a star-studded cast and teases a thrilling plot with twists.

Another Simple Favor made its debut at South by Southwest, and the early reactions aren't exactly glowing. The first movie also had a hard time finding an audience right out of the gate, so it wouldn't be surprising that the sequel would end up doing the same thing. What the sequel does appear to have is just as much intrigue and beautiful people wearing absolutely insane outfits. The fashion in these movies has always been worth noting, and Emily is not holding back despite being freshly out of prison. Prime has released eleven new character posters, which seem to detail the aesthetic this film is going for pretty accurately and show off the large and impressive cast.

Another Simple Favor: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The highly anticipated follow-up to A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. Another Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney. It will premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

