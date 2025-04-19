Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, Isabela Merced, superman, Warner Bros

Hawkgirl Actor Talks Super Suit and Flight Sequences in Superman

Hawkgirl actor Isabela Merced reveals that her character will be in-flight for the majority of her scenes in DC's Superman.

After DC spent a few years in creative limbo, the highly anticipated release of DC's upcoming film, Superman, marks the dawn of DC Studios' rebooted cinematic universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Directed and written by Gunn, this aspiring superhero epic introduces David Corenswet as a younger Clark Kent, balancing his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing in Metropolis. Alongside Rachel Brosnahan's whip-smart Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's cunning Lex Luthor, the film assembles a vibrant ensemble of DC heroes, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho. But stealing much of the buzz is Isabela Merced's live-action debut as Hawkgirl, a popular winged warrior whose high-flying presence has the potential to become a hit with fans.

Based on the information that many fans have pieced together from set leaks and trailer footage, the film also hints at a corporate-backed superhero team—possibly tied to Maxwell Lord's LordTech—featuring Hawkgirl and a few others. Merced's Hawkgirl, confirmed as Kendra Saunders, brings an exciting legacy to the screen after the character was featured in CW's Legends of Tomorrow and Smallville, marking Hawkgirl's first live-action film appearance. Her costume—gold helmet, organic wings, and mace—nods to comics while sporting a modern, team-oriented design as previewed in the trailer.

Hawkgirl is In-Flight for the Majority of Her Superman Scenes

In an Entertainment Weekly interview, Merced recently described the challenges of the role and offered fans confirmation that she's air-bound for the majority of the film. "I got a taste of the super suit, which was not fun. The tightness and the way you had to make everything look cool, but also aggressive, but also smooth, but also in a tight suit, but also you're wearing a harness…It's a lot," she admits. The actor then notes, "Every scene [that I'm in] I'm flying, pretty much. But it's cool because I'm an adrenaline seeker. I like being dropped from really high heights. It's actually one of my favorite things."

While we aren't too certain about what comes next for these characters (given DC's intentionally vague plans beyond offering titles), we can only imagine that this won't be the first and last time we witness Hawkgirl. Plus, with a nifty mace and necessary aerial support, she's kind of important!

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

