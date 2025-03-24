Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, elizabeth olsen, wanda maximoff

Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars – Elizabeth Olsen Isn't Returning

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that she won't be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Article Summary Elizabeth Olsen confirms she won't return as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel plans to play it safe, bringing back directors Anthony and Joe Russo for the next Avengers films.

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans possibly reprising his role in some capacity.

Avengers: Doomsday to start production in spring, hitting theaters on May 1, 2026; Secret Wars follows in 2027.

Production on the next two Avengers movies should be kicking off any day now, so that means everyone is trying to figure out who will be in this film. It's not as simple as it used to be in terms of the roster because of the blending of television and movies. There are also so many characters now that you can't focus on all of them, or you wouldn't have a story. Then there are the characters everyone either knows are dead or assumes are dead. Whether or not they are coming back varies for the character, but one that everyone is fairly convinced will make her return is Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

The last we saw Wanda, she was pulling the whole "mad with power time to kill myself for the greater good to protect everyone from myself" card a la Jean Grey. However, Marvel hasn't been shy about Wanda being one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, and with the multiverse, the options are limitless. However, when Olsen was asked about her upcoming schedule in London by The Hollywood Reporter as a way to try and see if she'll be sticking around to film the Avengers film, Olsen revealed that she is not. "No, I'm back [in the States]," she replied. "I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I'm moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters]." So it sounds like we'll have to wait a little longer before we see Wanda again, but Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will have plenty of big names attached.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!