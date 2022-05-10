Doctor Strange: Writer Wanted Tom Cruise As Iron Man For Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took over the moviegoing world this past weekend, though to be honest, there wasn't as much Multiverse-ness as the title promised. Fans of course speculated for months about all of the various cameos and such we may get, with 90% of them turning out to be false. Michael Waldron, the screenwriter for Doctor Strange, recently chatted to Rolling Stone where he admitted there was one cameo that he was hoping to include. Spoilers may happen if you read further now.

That Was The One Doctor Strange Cameo That I Was Hoping For

When asked about fan speculation about Tom Cruise appearing as Iron Man: "Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean, there's no cut footage of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] at one point, I was like, Could we get Tom Cruise's Iron Man? I remember reading about that in Ain't It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man. As it was being talked about online, I was like, Yeah, that'd be cool!" And then when asked about if anyone reached out to the Top Gun: Maverick star, he said: "I don't believe so. I just don't think it was ever an option, because of availability."

This was the one cameo I wanted in Doctor Strange. Think about if that Iron Man film with Cruise had gotten off the ground and been made, how different would Hollywood be right now? Would there even be an MCU? Crazy to think about, and paying tribute to that history, that What If? moment, would have been awesome.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.