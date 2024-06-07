Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Can't Hardly Wait, ethan embry, jennifer love hewitt

Can't Hardly Wait Parties Onto 4K Blu-ray This August

Can't Hardly Wait is one of the best high school party movies, and this August it is getting a 4K Blu-ray release full of features.

Ethan Embry and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in the 90s teen party classic

Exclusive extras include 11 new deleted scenes and filmmakers’ commentaries

4K release offers Dolby Vision and Atmos for an ultimate home cinema experience

Can't Hardly Wait is one of the best high school party movies. The film was released in 1998, and the all-star cast includes Ethan Embry, Charlie Korsmo, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, and Jennifer Love Hewitt at the peak of the late 90s teen talent rebirth. This and I Know What You Did Last Summer really put Hewitt on the map, and Facinelli gives an all-timer douchebag performance with one of the funniest line readings ever that me and my friends still quote to this day. This is one 4K Blu-ray release that I will for sure buy. It includes eleven new uncovered deleted scenes and a wealth of behind-the-scenes features and commentaries. Below is the cover and full list of features, and the release is available on August 20th.

Can't Hardly Wait 4K Blu-ray Details

It's graduation day at Huntington Hills High– a time for Pomp and Circumstance, tassels and mortarboards, and serious introspection about the future. But tonight, the seniors will leave all that behind for the things that really matter; romance, revenge and rock 'n' roll. Ethan Embry, Charlie Korsmo, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in one raucous comedy about the ultimate teen party, a once-in-a-lifetime alternate universe where class nerds become class studs, super-jocks are humiliated, and freshman crushes blossom into grown-up romance. From meathead to misfit, everyone will be there for a hormone-charged bash tapped for out-of-control fun.

Here is your features and specs list:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, scanned from the original camera negative

English Dolby Atmos + 5.1 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos approved by Deborah Kaplan & Harry Elfont

Special Features: NEW: 11 Newly Uncovered Alternate & Deleted Scenes 6 Existing Deleted Scenes Original Commentary with Filmmakers and Cast Commentary with Filmmakers and Cast – 10 Years Later Huntington Hills High Class of '98 Reunion Can't Hardly Wait: The Making of a Teen Classic The Life of the Party "I Can't Get Enough of You Baby" Music Video by Smash Mouth Theatrical Trailer 4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 DTS-HD MA



