Downton Abbey: A New Era Full Trailer Arrives, Out May 20th

Downton Abbey fans are in a tizzy today, as the full trailer for A New Era debuted this morning. A New Era has been moved back on the release schedule until May 20th, when it will go up against Dwayne Johnson and the DC Super-Pets. In an interview with People, creator Julian Fellowes called the installment an "unashamedly feel-good movie" that "reflects the societal shifts that occurred later in the 1920s". The series depicted the happenings at the Crawley's Yorkshire estate from 1912 to 1926, while the first film took place the following year. "It's really a new era," Fellowes said. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that." He said the film would further develop the fact that Lady Mary is "effectively running the show" at the household amid the Dowager Countess' illness. "We're trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world," Fellows said.

Downton Abbey Welcomes Newbies To The Cast

All of the original cast is back while also introducing Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï to the fold. They join Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton. This will be the second Downton Abbey film released into theaters. What will this new era bring? And will this be the film that brings older audiences back to theaters? We will find out when Downton Abbey: A New Era opens on May 20th.