Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: 3 More TV Spots Have Been Released

20th Century Studios have released three more TV spots for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It will be released on May 10th.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios drops three new TV spots for the impending ape saga.

Dive into the hype, but beware of spoilers as Disney's marketing goes wild.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes roars into theaters on May 10th, 2024.

Hesitant moviegoers might be swung by the latest high-stakes promos.

If there is one thing you can count on with Disney marketing, it's the fact that they will go absolutely hogwild in the last couple of weeks leading up to the release. The places where spoilers and major parts of the movie that you might want to avoid seeing can be dropped in the many TV spots they release. It seems that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is getting that treatment, considering that three have been released in about a twenty-four-hour period. There does seem to be a fair amount of hype for this film, so if you already know you're going to seek this one out, it might be time to stop seeking out TV spots and trailers. If you're still on the fence, the TV spots might be enough to convince you to check out this film when it comes out in a couple of weeks.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's globl, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the globl, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

