Drop: New Trailer Teases Some Early Positive Reactions

Universal and Blumhouse have released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller Drop, which spotlights some of the film's early positive reviews.

Festival debut at South by Southwest garners generally favorable reception for the much-anticipated thriller.

The film, directed by Christopher Landon, promises a suspenseful experience with an intriguing whodunnit plot.

Drop hits theaters on April 11, 2025, delivering a unique mix of mystery and tension from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

It's time to build some hype. Drop had its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this and it was generally pretty well received so far. Festival brain is indeed a real thing, however, but it seems to impact films like this a little less than big indie films and massive blockbusters. Something like this is a bit more in the middle, which is nice. We need something from a big studio that isn't egregious in terms of budget, and it looks like Blumhouse and Universal might have done that here. They dropped a new trailer yesterday with a ton of new footage and some pull quotes from the early positive reviews to hype up the film. Dolby also dropped a new poster as well.

Drop: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.

Director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre with the playful, keep-you-guessing intensity he perfected in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect . . . or victim. Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet's young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor's final directive? Kill Henry.

The film also stars Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and newcomer Jacob Robinson as Violet's sister and son; with Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) and Travis Nelson (The Lake) as the restaurant's staff and diners.

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year's We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

The film is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy's, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. The executive producer is Sam Lerner. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

