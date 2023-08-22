Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, dungeons & dragons: honor among thieves, film, Paramount Pictures

A Dungeons & Dragons Star is Open to Returning for a Sequel

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Sophia Lillis is open to returning for a sequel film despite not knowing its current status.

It's been several months since the release of the Paramount Pictures film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which largely succeeded in catering to longtime fans and those without a vast knowledge of the long-running game. So with a series currently in active development and plenty of fans wanting to see more, there's definitely a decent chance that we'll see a second chapter sometime down the line.

Fortunately, it's been confirmed that one of the film's key players is even open to reprising her role if given the opportunity!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Star is Open to Return for a Sequel

While speaking to IndieWire, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Sophia Lillis expressed interest in returning but, as expected, admittedly doesn't know much about what the future holds for the Paramount Pictures film. She cautiously tells the publication, "I don't know [if a Dungeons & Dragons sequel will happen], I hope so. It was fun to work on, and maybe they'll make another one, but I think they made a good one by itself. But you know as much as I do, to be honest. I wish I knew more, but as for now, I think it's kind of up in the air." She later adds that with the current state of the industry that, "A lot of things are up in the air right now … it is very odd because I'm attached to a few projects, but none of them have funding."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The film is additionally written and directed by duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. We'll have to wait and see if Paramount has any interest in returning for a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but at the very least, we know there's still a series in development for Paramount+.

Would you like to see a Dungeons & Dragons sequel in the near future?

