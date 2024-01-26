Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

Dune: Part Two – 70MM IMAX Release Announced, Tickets on Sale, TV Spot

Dune: Part Two will be presented in 70MM IMAX at select locations as tickets go on sale and a new TV spot is released.

Article Summary Dune: Part Two to premiere in 70MM IMAX, tickets now available.

Early fan screenings for Dune: Part Two filling up quickly.

IMAX announces special 70MM presentation similar to Oppenheimer.

New Dune: Part Two TV spot released, exciting fans worldwide.

Dune: Part Two is shaping up to be one of the big films of the first half of 2024. The re-release screenings of the first film that happened this week were packed, and tickets to the early fan screenings on February 25th are going extremely fast. So, if you want to see the movie before it comes out, you need to look and see if there is a screening near you and if seats are left. If you can't get in early, you'll be happy to know that regular tickets have also gone on sale. Finally, those lucky enough to have a theater that can play 70MM IMAX will have yet another excuse to go to that location specifically. On the official X/Twitter account for IMAX, they announced that Dune: Part Two would be getting a 70MM IMAX release similar to Oppenheimer last year and like the re-release of Tenet next month. Tickets for that are also on sale. We also got a little poster announcing the new format and a new TV spot.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

