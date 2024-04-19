Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: 15 Minute Sequence That Took 78 Days To Shoot

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy details a "15-minute sequence which took us 78 days to shoot," including 200 stunt people working daily.

We all knew that the return to the world of Mad Max would be massive, and if the footage we got the chance to see last week at CinemaCon is anything to go by, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is shaping up to be a minor religious experience. No one is doing it like director Geroge Miller, and we have heard time and time again from the actors involved with this production about the work and time that was put into these set pieces. However, when you attach actual time and manpower to them, it makes them even bigger. In a new interview with Total Film, star Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about how the film "has one 15-minute sequence which took us 78 days to shoot" that took "200 stunt people working daily" to get it right. That is insanity when you think about it, and the scene is, of course, essential to the film itself, and it is called "Stairway to Nowhere."

"George and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long," says Taylor-Joy. "It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It's the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a 'Stairway To Nowhere' wine!"

Taylor-Joy, apparently, doesn't have her driver's license "despite learning to do a J-turn on her first day of stunt school." There are big expectations being put on Furiosa, but if there were ever a film that could carry the weight of those expectations, it would be this director and this film. Now all we need is for Warner Bros. to announce that they are bringing back Mad Max: Fury Road to theaters for some limited run before or after the film comes out so we can all see it on the biggest screen again. You cannot see Fury Road in theaters too many times; that is just a fact.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

