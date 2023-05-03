Dune: Part Two – Time To Ride A Giant Sandworm As First Trailer Debuts The first trailer for Dune: Part Two have been released and it's time to go ride a giant sandworm. The sequel will be released on November 3rd.

Warner Bros. dropped the goods for all of us Dune fans today, and you'll be pleased to know that this is the same trailer that we got to see during CinemaCon last week. I'm ready for this movie to be directly in front of my eyes so I can watch it right now, but that's me. Dune was a bit of a weird release since it was one of the hybrid releases that were both in HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. People were also unsure about seeing the movie because it was clearly a part one, and no one wants to see half of a movie when the second half wasn't greenlit yet. However, once Warner Bros. greenlit part two, any worries that this movie wouldn't see completion went away, and it was even more secure when Dune went on to make $400 million at the worldwide box office and win six Academy awards. Dune: Part Two is releasing around the same time and is likely hoping to surpass the success of the first movie in every aspect.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a November 3, 2023 worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures