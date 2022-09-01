Barbarian Releases Wicked Cool Throwback Style Poster

Barbarian is out on September 9th, and today they released a really awesome throwback 80's VHS style poster for the film. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler, the buzz has been pretty strong for the horror/thriller release. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger. Below you can find the awesome poster and view the trailer.

Barbarian Synopsis

"Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave. Barbarian Only In Theaters September 9th, 2022. In "Barbarian," a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger. The producers are Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, and Bill Skarsgård are the film's executive producers."

From what I have heard from people who have seen the film, it is pretty good and has the potential to have a bit of a mini-breakout at the box office. That actually shouldn't be too hard, as there is pretty much nothing else opening in September anyway, so this could have a long, profitable run through theaters to kick off the fall season. Any time we can get Bill Skarsgård doing his thing on screen is a plus in my book.

Barbarian opens in theaters next Friday, September 9th.