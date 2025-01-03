Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two, zendaya

Dune: Part Two – Zendaya Has Revealed How She Got Heatstroke On Set

In an attempt to make everything easier on the set of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya has revealed how she accidentally gave herself heatstroke.

From the moment the characters in both of Dune's films arrive on Arrakis, no one is subtle about how brutal the conditions are. The planet is supposed to look like a place that would suck every inch of moisture out of you if given the chance. So, of course, to get that kind of look authentically, it had to be shot in some pretty brutal locations as well. Heatstroke is not fun, and if you've ever had it, then you know how absolutely miserable it can leave you, but also how insidious it is. You think you're just hot because it's hot, then you think you feel sick because you're hot, and the next thing you know, you're on the floor feeling like your skull is trying to split open after throwing up. (Or maybe that was just me; Mexico was not kind to my pale ass). Dune: Part Two was shot in Jordan, and Zendaya has revealed to W Magazine how the combination of the Jordanian heat, costumes that were very complicated to get out of, and bodily functions led to her getting heatstroke on the set of Dune: Part Two.

"We were in Jordan," Zendaya explained. "It was very hot, and I remember thinking, Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away," because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes. I was like, Damn, I don't want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or shitting myself, honestly, in the suit on set. One day, I didn't drink enough, and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, "I feel terrible." She was like, "Did you drink water today?" I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can't do that. So, lesson learned."

This is one of those "breaking the movie magic" type of moments when you have to think about what it means to go normal human things while shooting films with things that do not exist in our world. In the world of Dune, the suits are capable of being worn all the time and don't need to be taken off for anything, including normal bodily function, and thus look like something that never needs to come off. However, they are just costumes and do need to come off. At the end of the day, heatstroke and everything else can be deadly, and I can only imagine the lecture Zendaya got from her mother when she revealed that she hadn't been drinking water while on set in Jordan.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

