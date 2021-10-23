Dune: When It Comes to Part 2, WB Won't Judge On Box Office Alone

When it comes to Dune, the thing that people have been worried about for months is that part two. Ever since it came out that this was very much a two-part movie and that the second part not only hadn't been filmed yet but still needed to be greenlit, well? It wouldn't be the first time we've seen a story go unfinished in this way. Director Denis Villeneuve said that he could be ready to go next year, and we have seen some promising statements. It sounds like Warner Bros. is being very realistic about this whole thing and the circumstances that Dune is getting released into. Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studio and Networks Group, along with Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia CEO, and Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer, were all present with Variety as they spoke about the year and the Dune sequel came up. It sounds like they are very pleased with the $130 million the movie, with Kilar saying, "we're really, really happy with where we're at 14 days in," and that the film hadn't opened in some major countries at the time.

"I'm not breaking news today," Sarnoff said. "The story in itself sets up for a sequel. The production is so amazing and the storytelling is so compelling that it's not going to be judged on box office alone," Sarnoff said, explaining that the green light will be based on "the entirety of what 'Dune' can do for the company, including HBO Max." She also noted that the box office has not fully recovered from the pandemic, which is changing the way the studio is assessing the future box office potential of its movies. "We're not doing our ultimates in green lights the way we used to," Sarnoff said. "You have to kind of consider the circumstance that we're in now, and project to a more normal circumstance."

I personally thought it was pretty damn good if paced a little weird.

