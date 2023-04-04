Dungeons & Dragons Directors on Earning Studios Trust with The Film The directorial duo behind the live-action Dungeons & Dragons film is opening up about getting creative freedom for a blockbuster-level film.

There are almost always internal qualms when it comes to taking a massive, big-budget property and turning it into a live-action Hollywood adaptation. The studios investing in the film have their own ideas or requests. There is the all-important vision of directors, writers, and creative teams who sometimes have opposing goals, culminating in films that either land perfectly or fail to miss the mark entirely.

Fortunately for the directors of the new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One, the project was a (mostly) liberating experience for all involved.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Received Full Support from Both Studios

During an interview with Collider and the directorial duo behind the film, John Francis Daley explains, "We were incredibly supported by both studios, [Entertainment One] and Paramount, throughout this whole endeavor, who really allowed us to make the film that we wanted to make. So, props to them." When later addressing the film's need to appease both production companies, Daley added, "Look, what you saw there was very much our vision, and it's a big swing. And so we give them all the credit in the world for allowing us to use practical effects, which by the way, studios don't usually want that. They let us do it, and that, I think, really helped to differentiate us from a lot of the big-budget fare that you see in theaters nowadays. As well as this incredibly unique and bizarre tone that we were allowed to do."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and Daley and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. The live-action adaptation of the beloved game is additionally produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is officially in theaters now!