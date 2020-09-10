2067 Trailer Reveals a Post-Apocalyptic Adventure

The first trailer just dropped for the futuristic sci-fi thriller 2067, with the results of global warming taking center stage where it belongs.

The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix) in addition to Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) with the film being set in 2067 (obviously stated as the film's title). In the film, climate change has altered humanity to extremes as the planet's resources dwindle. Eventually, artificial oxygen becomes essential to survive, but the same saving grace sparks an illness that begins to kill off the population rapidly. A message from the future requesting the aid of Ethan Whyte (Smit-McPhee), so the underground tunnel worker begins a journey that the human race is depending on.

The film is both written and directed by Seth Larney and is distributed by RLJE Films, which will be available for purchase and rental via VOD starting October 2. In the trailer (included below), it appears as if 2067 will be a truly magnificent visual experience with striking cinematography and special effects in the short teaser alone, so this could be the sci-fi escape in a year where constant delays are now to be expected.

In a statement from the director, Larney shares his excitement to unveil 2067 officially, explaining,

I grew up in the forest in Australia. My days were filled with exploring rivers and trees and caves – it was the only life I knew as a child. With everything that is happening around us in the world today, the environmental crisis, our deforestation of the planet for greed in the face of catastrophic climate change – the fear that future generations may not have the same privilege, terrifies me. I also grew up a huge fan of the classic sci-fi movies of the 70's and 80's. These character-driven epic adventures showed me that there is more out there in the universe than what I could see with just my own eyes. Stories that suggested we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all connected, that the great human journey is worth sharing together. For me filmmaking is an opportunity to have a conversation about something important – in this case our faith in our own humanity; our ability to affect change as individuals in the face of genuine fear; and how we learn to forgive those who came before us, and who've left destruction in their path. How much control do we have over our lives and our futures? In the face of the environmental and political change that is being portrayed in the media, people can feel powerless. Do we accept what we hear in the news and or do we fight to restore our belief in the life we've built on Earth and our ability to have a positive impact on the world around us? I wanted to make a movie that suggests that these questions about the human experience are important, and wrap them up in a fun, epic, sci-fi adventure, like the ones that moved me so much as a kid. The kinds of genre films that infused entertainment with big questions – ones that we take our own personal meaning from. 2067 is about the idea that even though we may not have proof that our small, selfless acts affect change in the world, that if we truly believe in ourselves and in the people around us, if we believe that it is never too late, then we can do anything.

Anytime a filmmaker has a clear passion behind their vision, there's a solid opportunity to tell an effective story — so it'll be exciting to see what the writer and director have in store for audiences in this post-apocalyptic film. What are your thoughts on the director's ideas behind 2067 and the first official trailer? Check it out for yourself and let us know in the comments below!