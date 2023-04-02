Dungeons & Dragons Overperforms And Wins The Weekend Box Office Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves overperformed and won the Weekend Box Office, taking out John Wick: Chapter 4 in the process.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves went out and had itself an excellent debut weekend at the weekend box office—a better one than almost everyone had it earmarked for, at that. The film scored $38.5 million, a bit below where some were calling it heading into Sunday, but overall higher than many thought it could reach. It also scored another $33 million overseas for a worldwide start of $71.5 million. Audiences and critics really enjoyed themselves, and good word of mouth should keep it afloat, even with a Bowser-sized box office behemoth coming next week. The real question is: did it do enough to get a sequel? A budget of around $150 million would suggest that it needs to score at least $300 million to do so. It has April pretty clear to chug along, even with a tough competitor opening next week.

Dungeons & Dragons Slays John Wick

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took out last week's champ, John Wick: Chapter 4. That film took a tad bigger nosedive than some thought it would, -62% to $28.2 million. Its two-week total still stands at an impressive $122.8 million. In third place was Scream VI with $5.3 million, ever so close to that $100 million mark. It should get there on Monday or Tuesday. Another religious film, His Only Son, opened in fourth place with $5.3 million, and rounding out the top five was Creed III, adding another $5 million even though it is now available to rent at home.

The weekend box office top five for March 31st:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves- $38.5 million John Wick: Chapter 4- $28.2 million Scream VI- $5.3 million His Only Son- $5.3 million Creed III- $5 million

Next week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives to take over everything. It opens Wednesday, and playing over the holiday weekend will open huge. Estimates have it pegged around $125 million for the five day, but I am going bigger. I think it reaches $170 million over the five-day Easter holiday. I also think Ben Affleck's Air also cracks the top five, as the solid drama on creating the Michael Jordan line of Nike shoes gets excellent word of mouth.