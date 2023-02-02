Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 10 HQ Images Released Paramount Pictures has released nine high quality images and one behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

It would be an understatement to say that it has been a very long road to another live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie. This film has been hanging out in development hell for years and was always one of those things where it seemed like the easiest and the hardest thing to adapt at the same time. Dungeons & Dragons has the same problem with adaptation that video game has in that we are removing the interactive element, but this has an even more significant hurdle to climb. Not only are we getting rid of the interactive element, but we are getting rid of the in-person interactive element. So this was always going to be a hard thing to adapt, but from the moment the first trailer dropped in Hall H last summer, it seemed like Paramount might have figured it out. The tone of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks like a ton of fun. We got a new trailer about ten days ago, but now we have some new images showing off this film's impressive cast.

We learned last month that this film would kick off the South by Southwest film festival, so that is where the first reactions will be coming from. In general, March looks like it will be packed with some big releases, and things don't slow down heading into January. The real question is whether or not this movie can find a foothold among the other big releases.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.