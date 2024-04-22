Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the watchers

The Watchers: They Can See You But You Can't See Them In A New Trailer

The new trailer for The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the book of the same name by A.M. Shine, has been released.

Article Summary Explore the eerie blend of horror and psychological thrills in The Watchers' new trailer.

Get a glimpse of Mina's treacherous journey in the untouched forests of western Ireland.

Dakota Fanning leads a captivating cast stalked by unseen creatures night after night.

Mark your calendars for The Watchers' theatrical release starting June 12, 2024.

Now that the box office numbers for Abigail are starting to roll in and no horror movie has really "blown up" at the box office, people will start saying the genre will have a bad year, and there is absolutely no hope. This isn't true since most horror have small budgets that don't need massive number-one box offices to cover budgets. The Watchers is going to be one of those films that promises to not only bring in the horror crowd but also bring in others. At CinemaCon, the film was pitched not just as a horror movie but also as a psychological thriller with supernatural elements. We love some genre blending. The trailer we got to see at CinemaCon has been released to the public, which will give people a much better idea of what kind of movie this will be. As someone typically not into horror? Well, let's say the book is sitting on my TBR (to be read) list before June rolls around.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 14, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

